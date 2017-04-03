Henry Doorly Zoo and National Geographic help to fight extinction

Partly Cloudy
Omaha photo ark full circle for Nat Geo photographer
Henry Doorly Zoo helps fight extinction
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Henry Doorly Zoo helping National Geographic with conservation efforts around the world through photo ark.
Pictures of animals are featured to raise awareness that zoos aren't just for entertainment, but are leaders in fighting extinction.
The exhibition opens Tuesday and it will be at the Omaha Zoo until Labor Day.
Come face to face with animals from @NatGeo #PhotoArk at the new exhibition at @OmahaZoo. Open tomorrow through Labor Day. #SaveTogether pic.twitter.com/K5DjZUSUvm— Omaha's Zoo (@OmahaZoo) April 3, 2017
