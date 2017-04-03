Henry Doorly Zoo and National Geographic help to fight extinction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Henry Doorly Zoo helping National Geographic with conservation efforts around the world through photo ark.

Pictures of animals are featured to raise awareness that zoos aren't just for entertainment, but are leaders in fighting extinction.

PREVIOUS STORY: "Photo Ark" documenting all captive creatures

The exhibition opens Tuesday and it will be at the Omaha Zoo until Labor Day.

For more information, click here.