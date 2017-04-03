Henry Doorly Zoo and National Geographic help to fight extinction

KMTV , Joe Cadotte
11:17 AM, Apr 3, 2017
6:57 PM, Apr 3, 2017

Omaha photo ark full circle for Nat Geo photographer

Henry Doorly Zoo helps fight extinction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Henry Doorly Zoo helping National Geographic with conservation efforts around the world through photo ark.

Pictures of animals are featured to raise awareness that zoos aren't just for entertainment, but are leaders in fighting extinction.

The exhibition opens Tuesday and it will be at the Omaha  Zoo until Labor Day.

