Police have identified the driver killed after his pickup collided with a semi-truck just outside of Fremont Thursday.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 30 near County Road 20, just east of Fremont.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as 63-year-old Stanley Von Seggern and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.