Private foundations to help send fourth graders to Capitol

Thanks to private foundations, fourth graders in Nebraska will have the option to visit the State Capitol, or another Nebraska landmark in the 2017-2018 school year.

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore announced almost $400,000 has been raised for the Nebraska Experience program, which will pay for public and private schools to visit the Capitol or one of the other 11 selected sites.

The $400,000 is enough for 80 percent of the state's 26,000 fourth graders to go on one of these field trips.

The Kiewit Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield are among the private donors.