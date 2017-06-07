Ralston to hire first city administrator

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) - After more than 100 years without one, the City of Ralston plans to hire a city administrator.

The new position will pay between $100,000 and $125,000 and will be responsible for the city's budget and serve as a planning director and purchasing agent. According to the Omaha World-Herald, one of the reasons for the position was the city's increased workload after the construction of Ralston Arena.

Currently, Ralston is the only city in Nebraska with more than 5,000 people who does not have a city administrator position.

There is no one being considered for the position at this time and will be accepting many applicants.