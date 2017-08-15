Retired Offutt Sgt. saves woman's life

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - A Bellevue woman was in search of her mother’s guardian angel — a man who came to her aid after she nearly passed out in her car at Offutt Air Force Base.

Norma Huff is diabetic, and her blood sugar had dropped to dangerous levels, but the actions of a Good Samaritan saved her life.

On Monday, Huff got to meet Duane Page, a retired Offutt Sergeant, who saw her slumped over in her car and called 9-1-1. Huff said she was inches away from going into a diabetic coma.

But Huff had no idea Page had helped her, so her daughter, Sam McKinney, went looking for him,

“She told me gentlemen in a red t-shirt and a ball cap found her,” McKinney said.

She posted on the Bellevue 411 page and was able to find Page.

Tears were shed and thank-yous were exchanged — Page is now this family's hero.

“I try not to use the word 'hero' too much," said Page, who said he retired in 2008, but still works at Offutt. "It is a heavy weight to carry. I just feel I was the average person just doing something helpful for someone else."

“In my mind, he is a hero. I don't think my mother would be here if not for Mr. Page,” McKinney said.

Page said he now has a new family to add to the Christmas card list.