Scooter's Coffee robbery suspect sought by police

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) - - Omaha police say they are searching for a suspect who robbed a Scooter's Coffee shop near 144th and F streets earlier this evening.

According to police reports, a man entered the coffee shop around 7:30 p.m. and demanded money. He then shoved a clerk and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and fled.

Police say they are looking for the suspect, who they described as a heavy-set white/Hispanic man, more than 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hat and dark shirt at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or via a form on their website at crimestoppers.org.