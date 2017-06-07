Section of Keystone Trail to close

Tom Lesyna
9:28 PM, Jun 6, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Those of you who use the Keystone Trail to bike, walk, or run are going to hit a roadblock.
 
The Papio-Missouri NRD says the trail will be closed between Maple and Pratt Streets between June 12th and July 10th. The closure is necessary in order for construction work to repair erosion.

