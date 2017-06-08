Sheriff: Car on way to Omaha had 35 pounds of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office there was a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that lead to 35 one-pound bags of crystal meth amphetamine being found in a vehicle on its way to Omaha.

Officers say they suspected criminal activity during the stop and a search of the vehicle was granted by the driver.

Several others were apprehended in Omaha in connection with the case as more than $112,000 in drug currency was seized across the city, according to a release.

The Sheriff's office was assisted by Homeland Security, the DEA and Omaha Police. The investigation is ongoing.