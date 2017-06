OMAHA, Neb. - Police are looking for suspects in an afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Crews were called to the area of 18th and Grace around 12:30 p.m.

There - they found 41-year-old Quincy Lucas with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took Lucas to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the shooter left the scene in a black four-door vehicle with tinted windows.