"Stache Bash" raises money for Ronald McDonald House

OMAHA, Neb. - They call it the "best mustache party in the world."

The Omaha chapter of Mustaches for Kids finished fundraising today for the Ronald Mcdonald House.

Members of the volunteer-run organization grew mustaches for one month to benefit the children's charity.

Each grower receives a donation or pledge for their efforts - with all the proceeds being donated to charity.

Saturday's "stache bash" marked the grand finale for the month long mustache growing fundraiser.

more than 100 mustached men competed against each other for one of the many rewards including... sweetest stache, nastiest stache and most testosterone.