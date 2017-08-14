State Sen. John McCollister to run for re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - State Senator John McCollister of District 20, which covers central Omaha, will run for re-election to the Nebraska Legislature.

“I’m running for re-election to continue our effort of solving problems to maintain our quality of life, improve education, and support growing Omaha’s economy,” he said in a release. “Because after knocking on doors with neighbors for the last three years, we know that’s what matter to families of District 20.“

McCollister has had his seat since 2014.