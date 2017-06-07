State shuts down in-home daycare

A Bellevue home daycare has been shut down by the state due to filthy conditions inside the home.

A child care inspection specialist conducted a surprise inspection Tuesday morning. The inspection found 11 children at the in-home daycare near 52nd & Harrison which was filled with dirty dishes, trash, and other violations.

Bellevue Police were called in to investigate and notify parents. Police cited daycare owner Ami Moore and her husband Kenneth for child neglect.

The emergency order shutting down the daycare states Moore can only care for her own children.

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) -