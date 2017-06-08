Summer Arts Festival road closures begin today

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Drivers should prepare for road closures in downtown Omaha because the Summer Arts Festival and begins Friday. There will also be added congestion because of the Santa Lucia Festival, which begins today.

The Arts Festival, in its 43rd year, will feature visual art exhibits and musical performances from June 9-June 11.

The Santa Lucia Festival also ends Sunday, and features Italian music and dance events throughout the weekend.

Below are all of the road closures in downtown, which will begin today:

Beginning at noon, Farnham Street will be closed from 10th Street to 13th Street.

Beginning at noon, 11th street will be closed from Farnham Street to Harney Street.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Farnham Street will be closed from 13th to 15th Street.

Beginning at 6 p.m., 13th and 14th Streets will be closed from Douglas Street to Harney Street.