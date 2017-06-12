Tecumseh corrections officer arrested

Tom Lesyna
4:12 PM, Jun 12, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -
A corrections officer at the Tecumseh State Prison has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.
 
21 year old Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo was arrested Friday morning for Unauthorized Communication with a Prisoner and booked into the Johnson County Jail.  The State Patrol continues to investigate Murillo's activities. A press release from the Department of Corrections does not indicate what the communication was that led to her arrest. 
 
"The introduction of contraband can lead to a variety of security breaches and will not be tolerated. Maintaining appropriate boundaries is a key component to safety and security," said Director Scott Frakes.
 
Murillo was hired by the Department of Corrections in July 2016. She is currently suspended without pay.

