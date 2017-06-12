Tecumseh corrections officer arrested

A corrections officer at the Tecumseh State Prison has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.

21 year old Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo was arrested Friday morning for Unauthorized Communication with a Prisoner and booked into the Johnson County Jail. The State Patrol continues to investigate Murillo's activities. A press release from the Department of Corrections does not indicate what the communication was that led to her arrest.

"The introduction of contraband can lead to a variety of security breaches and will not be tolerated. Maintaining appropriate boundaries is a key component to safety and security," said Director Scott Frakes.

Murillo was hired by the Department of Corrections in July 2016. She is currently suspended without pay.

