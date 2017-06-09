Tecumseh inmate attempts escape

Nebraska Department of Corrections officials say an inmate tried to escape from the Tecumseh State Prison Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Dillon Martin was returning from a court appearance in Lancaster County when he broke open a small bag of an unidentified powder which went into the air as they entered the prison gates. The driver stopped the van, the driver and the second staff member exited the vehicle. Martin became combative and aggressive, and a third staff member, who was in the secure section of the van with Martin, engaged the electronic restraint device and sprayed a chemical agent.

The staff outside the vehicle opened the door to let the third staff member exit the vehicle. At that time, Martin came out of the van charging at the staff. Prison staff physically subdued Martin and returned him to a secure area of the prison.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says "all transportation security practices will be reviewed and a critical incident review conducted" as a result of the escape attempt.

Martin is serving 10 years 6 months to 25 years for 2nd degree assault; possession of a stolen firearm; numerous counts of theft and two counts attempted possession of a controlled substance except marijuana.

