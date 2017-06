LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - A Tecumseh inmate died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell on May 27.

Daelan Lamere, a 22-year-old from Omaha, was found to have had meth and ecstasy in his system while at the hospital, according to Corrections Department spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith.

The cause of Lamere's death is unknown. The Nebraska State Patrol has opened an investigation.