TN teacher, missing student still on run after officials rule out Kearney sighting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KMTV) - Tennessee authorities have determined that the recent images shared by police in Nebraska were not the Amber Alert suspect and the missing teenager.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Monday that the images shared by the Kearney Police Department on their Facebook page are not 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

UPDATE: Images shared by a police agency in Nebraska have been determined to not be Tad Cummins & Elizabeth Thomas. Our search continues. pic.twitter.com/BJJrFD7YA4 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 3, 2017

Officials with Kearney Police released photos Sunday after they received a report of a possible sighting in the area.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping student spotted in Oklahoma City

Last Friday, officials confirmed Cummins and Thomas were spotted in the Oklahoma City area on March 15.

Cummins and Thomas have been on the run since they disappeared on March 13.

Officials are asking the public to use caution as the suspect has possession of two handguns.