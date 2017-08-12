Thousands race in USA Triathlon this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The USA Age Group National Championship was back in Omaha this weekend for the second year in a row. The races started Saturday morning at 7am at Levi Carter Lake Park.

Thousands of athletes took to the water and surrounding area and were fighting for the chance at a national title. The races went in heats and age groups, young and old competed in the triathlon.

Mark Seehase was sidelined with a foot injury but he came out to cheer on the others anyway.

“I like to harass the other athletes, they do it to me and I like to pay them back,” he said.

The racer who finished first in the men’s 60-64 group threw up a fist and gave a shout as he crossed the finish line.

“Great venue, great day, awesome race,” said winner Ron Gierut, he was standing beside the second place winner Greg Taylor and they were all about the friendly competition.



“He just moved into my age group, we have been chasing each other since 2013,” said Taylor.

The races will begin again on Sunday at 7am.

