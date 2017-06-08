Today only, free cat adoptions at Humane Society

Fair
The Nebraska Humane Society near 90th and Fort Streets will have free cat adoptions beginning at noon. The cats have already been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have their rabies shots.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - If you are looking to bring a new pet into your home, today (June 8), is the day to do it.
