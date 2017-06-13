Tornado in Nebraska's panhandle

KIMBALL COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - A tornado touched down in Kimball County, Nebraska and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was able to snap a photo of it.

The NSP Troop E twitter account reported there were no known injuries. They did see a bit of damage such as a broken telephone pole.

They also tweeted out an overturned porta-potty with a pun to go with it. Definitely a reminder as well that a porta-potty would be a terrible place to seek shelter.

The tornado in Kimball County snapped telephone poles and overturned a lot of objects. No known injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/86s5J7OYWY — NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) June 13, 2017

Thankfully this was not "somebody's #1 or #2 choice of locations to take cover when the tornado siren's went off. pic.twitter.com/Dn08gvuiOi

— NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) June 13, 2017