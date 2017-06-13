Tornado in Nebraska's panhandle

KIMBALL COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - A tornado touched down in Kimball County, Nebraska and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was able to snap a photo of it. 

The NSP Troop E twitter account reported there were no known injuries. They did see a bit of damage such as a broken telephone pole. 

They also tweeted out an overturned porta-potty with a pun to go with it. Definitely a reminder as well that a porta-potty would be a terrible place to seek shelter.  

