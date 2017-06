Pottawattamie County Deputies are searching for two people who robbed an Underwood bank Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the US Bank on Highway Street around 12:45 p.m.. Bank employees told deputies that the two suspects entered the bank with their faces covered and ran out of the bank with cash. A suspected getaway vehicle, a white Chevy Aveo was found abandoned nearby.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and the FBI continue to investigate.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa