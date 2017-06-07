Union Pacific's No. 844 locomotive to return to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The No. 844 steam locomotive, also known as Union Pacific's "Living Legend" will return to Omaha this month for a display for the public at 12th and Cumming, near TD Ameritrade Park, for 10 days of the College World Series.

The locomotive will also be in many other Nebraska cities as well.

The full journey of the No. 844 will begin in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 11 before heading through North Platte, Cozad, Kearney, Grand Island and Columbus on June 12. The stops in Kearney, Grand Island and Columbus will also have celebrations of the Great Race to complete the transcontinental railroad, which was almost 150 years ago.

It will also travel through Nebraska on the back end of the tour, passing through Fremont, Central City, Overton and North Platte on June 30 and Ogallala, Sidney and Pine Bluffs before finshing in Cheyenne on July 1.

For more information you can see the official schedule here: http://www.up.com/aboutup/special_trains/steam/details.shtml