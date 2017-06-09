University of Iowa system raises tuition

8:12 AM, Jun 9, 2017

Like the University of Nebraska system, the University of Iowa school system will also raise tuition in 2017-2018.

Much like the University of Nebraska system, Iowa students will see their tuition raised as they head back to school this fall. 

The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a tuition increase at the state's three public universities, Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. 

On Thursday, an across-the-board tuition hike of $216 was approved. 

The Iowa State Legislature has reduced funding to those institutions over the years by close to $30 million. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

