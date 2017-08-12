UNMC renovation projects move forward

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - UNMC took a one step towards $28 million worth of renovations.

The Board of Regents approved two votes on projects on Friday. The money will be used to renovate Wittson Hall and the Williams Science Hall.

Work includes restoring the building to meet Americans With Disabilities Act and Life Safety standards, plus new labs and more study spaces.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2018.