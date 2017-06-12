OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The man who crews are searching for at Lake Cunningham, has been identified by a family member as 42-year-old Benjamin Pike.

The family member said Pike had just bought the boat and was taking it out for the first time, but had been boating his entire life.

According to family, Pike told his 8-year-old son he was going to go for a quick swim and would hold onto the side of the boat, but drifted away. His son knew to anchor the boat, and began crying for help.

Pike is presumed to have drowned and his body has not been found or identified by Omaha Police.