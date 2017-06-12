UPDATE: Omaha Fire releases report on Bristol Square fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Fire Officials have released a report on the two-alarm fire that damaged six units and took 45 firefighters to put out at Bristol Square Apartments over the weekend.

According to the report, the fire began because of an electrical malfunction near the roof air conditioners and caused an estimated $555,000 worth of structural damage.

A total of 11 occupants were displaced, but no one was injured.