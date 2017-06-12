Vacant Bellevue car wash could be torn down

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) -

The Big John’s Car Wash on 28th Avenue in Bellevue has seen its better days.

Right now it sits empty with a traffic cone in one stall and pipes and other debris around the property.

There’s a faded sign out front reading “Closed for remodeling” but people in the area are wondering when that will be.

"It’s always closed and I don’t know what’s going on," said Carolyn Presott who lives nearby the car wash.

The property is owned by Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon who told 3 News Now he’s proposed to redevelop the property before however he said the city never took any action. Shannon is also asking the city for TIF money for the project.

According to Bellevue Chief Building inspector Mike Christensen, the building should be torn down because of city code. The property’s value has depreciated to the extent of 50-percent of its previous 12-year assessed value. And currently, the property is not being used for its intended purpose, cleaning cars.

Many people in the area are hoping the property gets a facelift and still wanting a car wash in the area.

“Hoping that it would be fixed up because it said it’s going to reopen so I was looking forward to it,” said Janet Centineo who lives nearby.

“We need one, this neighborhood needs a car wash and this is a really good location to get it,” said Andres Hernandez who also lives in the area.

The Bellevue City Council meets at 6p.m. on Monday to discuss and vote on whether to demolish the building by July 14th or to allow Shannon to develop the property.