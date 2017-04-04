Voters hit the polls for Omaha primaries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - It's now in the hands of the voters.

Omahans are heading to the polls Tuesday for the city's primary election.

Polls will open at 8:00 am and will close at 8:00 p.m.

This race will determine who'll advance to the general election.

Only the top two from each category can move forward for the May 9th election.

There are two city council seats up for grabs. Candidates for mayor are incumbent Jean Stothert, Former state senator Heath Mello, Taylor Royal, Ean Mikale and Christopher Geary. If you need to have someone pick up a ballot for you - they have until Tuesday night at 7:00 Tuesday’s polling hours are from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

We'll bring you election results as we get them later this evening.

Omaha Mayoral Candidate Profiles

Jean Stothert

Heath Mello

Christopher Geary

Taylor Royal

Ean Mikale