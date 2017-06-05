Warren Buffett's annual auction begins

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An online auction is going on right now for a chance to have you and seven friends have a Power Lunch with Warren Buffett at Smith and Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City.

The auction began on Ebay Sunday night and will run through Friday. Currently, there are seven bids, with the top bid being at $1 million. Last year's winner paid more than $3 million.

All proceeds go to helping the homeless in San Francisco.