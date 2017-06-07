Waste Management expands yard waste collection

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Waste Management will be adding 12 new routes and hiring more drivers in Omaha this year to meet the city's requirement for segregated collection.

Omaha currently has a solid waste program that allows unlimited amounts of yard waste, which has resulted in long hours for drivers, according to a release.

In the last two years, Waste Management's staff has grown by 20 drivers in the area, from 64 to 84.

“It is imperative that we protect the safety of our drivers and the community, as well as meet the residents’ expectations,” Waste Manager district manager Justin Vetsch said. "Our number one goal is to ensure the residents receive an outstanding level of service while maintaining safe operations in the community."

Waste Management is also working on adding eight additional routes at a later date this summer.