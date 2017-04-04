WB I-80 backed up near Q St. due to multiple-vehicle crash

9:59 AM, Apr 4, 2017
Courtesy: Omaha PD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Westbound I-80 is backed up near Q St due to a multiple-vehicle crash, serious accident. All traffic is being diverted to the I, L and Q streets exits.

The accident involved a police cruiser.

 

According to dispatch officials, two people were transported to Nebraska Medicine. 

Avoid the area.

We crew heading to the scene. We will update this story when it becomes available. 

