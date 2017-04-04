WB I-80 backed up near Q St. due to multiple-vehicle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Westbound I-80 is backed up near Q St due to a multiple-vehicle crash, serious accident. All traffic is being diverted to the I, L and Q streets exits.

The accident involved a police cruiser.

Please pay attention when driving and move over for emergency vehicles. 1 ofcr injured today during I80 stop. #OPD OPDOfcPecha pic.twitter.com/iuDZW6aYIw — Omaha Police Dept. (@OmahaPolice) April 4, 2017

According to dispatch officials, two people were transported to Nebraska Medicine.

Avoid the area.

We crew heading to the scene. We will update this story when it becomes available.

