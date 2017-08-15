Wesley Correa-Carmenaty speaks for first time since killing Deputy Burbridge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, 24, spoke publicly for the first time at his plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday morning.

At the hearing, Correa-Carmenaty plead guilty to all 12 charges stemming from shooting and killing Mark Burbridge, including first-degree murder, he sentenced to life in prison.

Through a Spanish interpreter, Correa-Carmenaty spoke for about five minutes, explaining what happened from his perspective, stating he was sorry for the loss of Deputy Burbridge because he liked him and did not want to kill him and acknowledging he had done many "very bad things" in his life.