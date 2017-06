OMAHA. Neb. - Police are investigating a single vehicle crash, that left one woman dead in North Omaha.

40-year-old Lakeisha Gamble was driving her Chevy Tahoe eastbound on JA Creighton when the car veered off the road just before 2:45 a.m.

She hit a large tree.

Gamble was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.