Woman seeks help locating stolen wedding photos

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- -

A newly married couple who have been together for more than a decade are hoping some of the pictures from their special day aren't lost forever after a thief stole the camera they were on.

Candy and Aaron Heydorn got married at Elmwood Park on August 4. They dated for 16 years before tying the knot, and felt it was time to start their family.

Candy says after a beautiful outdoor wedding she found out from her photographer that his truck was stolen in Pisgah, IA on August 7 with his camera equipment and her photos inside. The truck was located the next day in along the Missouri River in Iowa near I-680, but everything was stripped out of it.

She's taken to social media hoping someone has seen the camera or the memory card with her photos.

"It's very important. My father passed away 2 years ago so just having the remaining family there and the pictures of everyone together is really important to us," Heydorn explained.

The camera is a Cannon EOS T6 with a backpack, couple of lenses, and aftermarket tripod with a blue mount. She does have some pictures taken by friends and family on their phones, but they don't capture all the special moments. Their wedding color was purple; they had an arch for the ceremony, and flower display at the reception.

Candy guesses the camera may turn up at a pawn shop or be sold online.

If you know who may be behind the theft contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 712-644-2244.

If you believe you have the photos on either the camera or memory card contact Candy at Cbless@gmail.com