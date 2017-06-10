Woman's leg nearly severed after car hits her

OMAHA, Neb. - Police say a woman's leg was nearly severed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across a busy section of West Dodge Road in Omaha.

Police say the 43-year-old woman strolled into traffic Friday night near 180th and Dodge after getting out of a pickup truck on the side of the road.

Witnesses told police it appeared the woman was trying to be hit. Several vehicles swerved around the woman before she was hit by an SUV.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was not injured, but was ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police believe the woman was upset following an altercation with someone in the truck. Police say the truck left before officers arrived.