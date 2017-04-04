Young child ejected from SUV in South Omaha collision

OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) - Omaha Police are on the scene of a two car collision in South Omaha that sent a child to the hospital.

Omaha Police say an SUV and a Chevy Malibu collided at 24th and Arbor.

Officers on the scene say a child riding in the SUV was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

The child was ejected from the SUV and found unresponsive by first responders.

The child in the SUV was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.

OPD officials say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The driver of the Malibu suffered a broken leg.

The driver was cited for no driver’s license, failure to yield and an unrestrained child.