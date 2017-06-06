Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed their twins to the world.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” a statement from the family read on Tuesday, according to People magazine.

Ella and Alexander are the first children for both George, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, who've been married since 2014.

News that the couple was expecting children broke in February and made international headlines.

Amal Clooney is a Lebanese human rights lawyer who remained a visible figure on the world stage during her pregnancy, including when she spoke at the United Nations about an investigation into crimes committed by ISIS in Iraq.

George Clooney has spent the last year working on "Suburbicon," a movie starring Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac that he co-wrote and directed. The film is expected to come out this November.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.