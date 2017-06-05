Wisconsin 18-year-old arrested twice in 3 hours for OWI

Ashwaubenon, WI – A Wisconsin teen was arrested twice in a span of three hours for operating a vehicle with impairment.

Ashwaubenon, Wisc. police encountered an 18-year-old Wisconsin man at 4:20 a.m. The teen said he was coming home from a graduation party when his vehicle struck a light pole. Officers processed him for operating with impairment and he was released to another adult who signed a Responsibility Agreement to not allow the subject to operate a motor vehicle.

At about 7 a.m. another officer was working a traffic detail for a triathlon and recognized the 18-year-old from the previous arrest operating another vehicle. The officer stopped him and he was again processed for operating and taken to the Brown County Jail.

He is currently being held on felony bail jumping charges.