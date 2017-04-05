Brad Paisley's new 'Selfie' music video features some of the worst selfies ever

Brad Paisley's new music video is cringeworthy.

That's because the video for his new single "Selfie#Theinternetisforever" includes some of the most awkward selfies ever taken.

Paisley debuted the video Tuesday night on Facebook. About 12 hours after it had been posted online, the video had been watched more than 173,000 times.

Watch the music video below in Paisley's Facebook Live post. Skip forward to the 1:03 mark to see the video for "Selfie#Theinternetisforever."

In the song, Paisley takes shots at selfie culture and social media in general.

"You oughta be ashamed of your selfie," he sings in the refrain after describing terrible selfies.

"Now why you gotta go and tweet it, when you really oughta just delete it?"

Good question, Brad.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.