Dozens of Chaldean and Muslim Americans detained by ICE agents in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Immigration Custom Enforcement detained several dozen Chaldean Americans and Muslim Americans in metro Detroit.

Jeremiah Suleiman said he believes if dozens of Chaldean families and their family members are sent back to Iraq, they would be killed.

"If my uncle gets sent back, it's basically sending him to a death sentence, just like everybody else here," said Suleiman.

Suleiman says his uncle, who's lived in the United States for 35 years, was unexpectedly detained Sunday.

"We've been here all of our lives, most of us...grew up together over here," said Suleiman.

Nathan Kalasho, a prominent figure in the Chaldean community, says he's outraged the U.S. government would allow Iraqi Christians to be deported to the Middle East.

"I mean these are people that have been declared victims of genocide by the Obama administration and by this administration," said Kalasho. "But then to say, 'well you know what, we're going to send you back to the area of genocide,' doesn't make any sense."

Suleiman says he will call on President Trump to support the Chaldean community as they supported him in the presidential election.

"Whoever is making this decision, you guys need to really review these files, and review the cases before we decide to send anybody back," he said.

There are many questions the families have after the detrainments. ICE has responded by saying the actions were legal and they plan to release more information today.