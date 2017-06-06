American Airlines flight attendant caught with restroom videos

PHOENIX - A Phoenix-based American Airlines flight attendant has been charged with taking videos of men and boys using public restrooms.

Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security report that on December 30, Gordon Harold Nobriga, 50, was trying to leave the country through El Paso Texas. Officials searched his cell phone and found "numerous videos of men and boys using a public restroom." Investigators say the videos appeared they were produced through a 'peep hole' in a bathroom stall.

When questioned about the videos, Nobriga reportedly told officials that the videos were produced in a store, but he refused to give the store's location.

Since Nobriga is from Phoenix, the phone was sent to the Homeland Security Office in Phoenix where investigators were able to determine that the videos came from a Walmart store in Phoenix. They say surveillance video from the store shows Nobriga entering the bathroom several times over a two month period and spending hours in the bathroom each time he went in.

Investigators were able to identify two victims, a man and a 14-year-old boy, both who do not know Nobriga. Officials say multiple unidentified victims remain.

Nobriga was arrested on May 25 at Sky Harbor Airport as he exited a flight.

Nobriga says he's been a flight attendant with American Airlines for sixteen years. Nobriga allegedly admitted to taking the videos, but he denies any distribution of them. He's been charged with 11 counts of voyeurism.

American Airlines has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.