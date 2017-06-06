Florida man killed mom's pets after parents didn't give him $50, police say

A man asked his parents for $50 and when they didn't give it to him, he killed their pets, according to police in Florida.

Jimmy Cardona, 28, faces two counts of animal cruelty with intent to kill after being arrested on June 1, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation department.

CBS Miami reported that Cardona told his parents "something bad was going to happen" if they didn't give him $50. They apparently ignored Cardona's threat and when his mother came home, she found her pet dog and chicken dead.

The chicken was cut up and spread over her bed and the dog, a Pomeranian, was found dead in the backyard.

When police apprehended him, Cardona denied killing the animals and told investigators his mother killed the chicken for religious reasons, CBS Miami reported.

Cardona is locked up at Miami's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has a $20,000 bond.