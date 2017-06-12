Florida man shot, killed in front of kids while buying puppy through Facebook ad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man was murdered in front of his children while he was trying to buy a puppy through an ad on Facebook.

Reports say that Scott Bowman answered an ad on Facebook from a man who said he was giving a dog away last Wednesday.

Bowman's fiancée said the man insisted on delivering the puppy directly to their home, even though they had offered to pick it up themselves.

WATCH | Video from the scene following the incident.

The man reportedly became volatile and drunk after they invited him into their home.

Bowman and the man reportedly got into a fight, and Bowman was shot fatally in the chest, with his two small children looking on nearby.

Jacksonville-based WFOX reported that Bowman's fiancée told the two kids, ages eight and four, to run and get help. The children ran to their neighbor's house crying for help, telling them that their dad had been shot and killed.

When police arrived at the home, they took the alleged gunman into custody. Police say they are investigating the shooting. The name of the alleged gunman has not been released at this time and there is currently no word of any charges.

CNN contributed to this article.

