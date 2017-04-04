Watch police officers tackle female driver after chase in metro Detroit

Partly Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 45°
Woman arrested after police chase through Dearborn/Detroit area
(WXYZ) - A female driver has been arrested after a high speed chase in the Detroit/Hamtramck area in Michigan.
The chase began on Detroit's east side.
A female driver was wanted in a possible kidnapping, according to police.
The driver could be seen driving on one way streets and on lawns.
The chase ended near an I-75 service drive. The woman jumped out of the vehicle when she encountered tire trouble.
She tried to run and jump a fence, but several officers tackled her to the ground.
The woman could be seen trying to wiggle free from police.