Inmates kill 2 guards, sought by law enforcement, Georgia sheriff's office says

Associated Press
8:04 AM, Jun 13, 2017
9 mins ago

Screen shot of tweet from Georgia Department of Corrections. 

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards and inmates haven't been released.

