Florida Chihuahua living last days in style

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 17-year-old Chihuahua mix is getting a second chance at life in a big way. He's even got a Facebook page to document his amazing adventures, checking off his bucket list.

Coffee Bean is one lucky dog and not just because he's got loving pet parents. The Chihuahua is also lucky..to be alive.

"He was abandoned and left for dead," said pet mom Tiffany Hutto.

Tiffany Hutto was already a "mom" to four other little dogs--all of them rescues. So she wasn't exactly looking for another four-legged family member. But through a rescue group in St. Petersburg, Fla., Hutto's husband saw a picture of Coffee Bean, and once they met the pup in April, they adopted him and another dog named Julio.

"Nobody wants these dogs. They're considered throw-away dogs. And they're anything but," said Hutto.

Little Coffee Bean is 17 years old and has major health issues. His senior status gave Hutto an idea.

"I wanted him to know what it felt like to have unconditional love. And so I decided why not do a bucket list?" said Hutto.

In the past two months, Coffee Bean's been getting lots of TLC and checking off his doggie dreams.

"We're just having a blast with it!" Hutto said.

He's snuggled up to Miss Florida, watched a sunset on the beach, gone swimming, ridden in a golf cart, and eaten a cheeseburger.

This week, he got the "bone to the city" from his hometown of Lakeland. Tampa-based WFTS even helped Coffee Bean check off item #27--to meet a news personality. The mission to complete the list has helped perk up this aging pooch.

"I see love in his eyes..and I see a dog that wants to live," said Hutto.

As a breast cancer survivor, Tiffany Hutto knows the importance of living life to the fullest. That's why she's sharing Coffee Bean's journey with hundreds of others on Facebook, hoping to spread some joy, while also encouraging adoption of "vintage pets" like Coffee Bean.

"Enjoy life. Live each day as it comes. Cherish the moments you have. Because you never know." said Hutto.