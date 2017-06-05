Fired worker kills 5 in Orlando workplace murder-suicide

CNN , Scripps National Desk
8:05 AM, Jun 5, 2017
2:21 PM, Jun 5, 2017

Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" incident at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office, FBI officials and the Mayor of Orlando gathered to provide updates on a fatal shooting at an Orlando business on Monday.

Officials updated the investigation into a deadly workplace shooting near Orlando on Monday morning.

According to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings, a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area outside of Orlando has resulted in "multiple fatalities." Sheriff Demmings said the situation has been "contained" and that he will release more information "as soon as info is accurate." There is no longer an active shooter but the road near the scene of the crime has been closed and authorities have warned motorists to "use caution."

Investigators work the scene of a multiple shooting at an area business in an industrial area on June 5, 2017 northeast of downtown Orlando, Florida. According to published reports, five people were killed in the attack by a man police described as a disgruntled former worker at Fiamma, Inc., which makes accessories for campers and other recreational vehicles. The attacker killed himself, according to police. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Gerardo Mora
Copyright Getty Images

(CNN) -- The gunman in Monday's fatal shooting spree at an Orlando, Florida, business targeted his victims and had a "negative relationship" with at least one of them, Orlando County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

"He was certainly singling out the individuals he shot," Demings told reporters Monday afternoon.

Police say he killed five employees of Fiamma Inc. before killing himself.

The gunman was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr.

He was fired in April by Fiamma Inc., which makes accessories for recreational vehicles.

Monday morning, he pointed his gun at a new, temporary employee and told her to leave, Demings said.

Police identify victims

Demings named the victims as Robert Snyder, 69; Brenda Motanez-Crespo, 44; Kevin Clark, 53; Kevin Lawson, 46; and Jeffrey Roberts, 57.

Neumann lived alone and had no family in the area, Demings said. He was an Army veteran who was honorably discharged in 1999.

Police said Neumann was a disgruntled former employee acting alone and had no ties to terror or subversive groups.

Demings said it did not appear Neumann had a concealed weapons permit for the semi-automatic pistol he used.

Police responded to the call about 8 a.m. in an industrial area northeast of downtown.

Three men and a woman were found dead at the scene, Demings said. Another man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"Most of the victims were shot in the head," Demings said. "Some were shot multiple times."

Eight other people were inside the business when the shootings took place, he said.

'My boss is dead'

Shelley Adams told reporters she spoke Monday with her sister, who works at Fiamma and was in the restroom when she heard a noise.

Her sister came out and saw someone lying on the floor.

"She said, 'I saw too much. My boss is dead,'" Adams said.

Shooter was fired this year

Police had responded to a battery complaint against Neumann at Fiamma in 2014. The victim of that incident was not among the dead Monday, Demings said.

Neumann had a minor police record including arrests for DUI and marijuana possession.

Pulse anniversary approaches

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

"Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Monday.

"I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available," Scott said.

CNN's Tina Burnside and John Couwels contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 