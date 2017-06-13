North Korea releases jailed US student, Tillerson says

Associated Press
8:32 AM, Jun 13, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: (AFP OUT) Rex Tillerson delivers remarks after being sworn in as 69th secretary of state as President Donald Trump looks on beneath a painting of populist President Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the day in a 56-43 vote. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family. He says in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier's release at the direction of President Donald Trump. Tillerson says the State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

The announcement comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

Warmbier is a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. He was sentenced in March after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

