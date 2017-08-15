Arizona elected official after Charlottesville clashes: 'I am WHITE and proud of it!'

TUCSON, AZ - An elected official in Arizona has come under fire for a controversial comment she posted on Facebook after a violent rally involving white-nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend.

On Saturday morning, Facebook user Shaun McClusky shared a Politico article with the headline, "POLITICO BREAKING – BREAKING NEWS: Trump denounces 'hate' and 'violence' following Charlottesville clashes."

Ally Miller, Pima County supervisor, using her personal Facebook account, commented, "I'm sick and tired of being hit for being white....It is all about making us feel like we need to apologize. I am WHITE-and proud of it! No apologies necessary."

Miller serves as the supervisor of District 1 in Pima County.

According to the Pima County Government website, county supervisors are "responsible for steering public policy in the region." They are elected to four-year terms and have financial responsibilities that include approving the county budget.