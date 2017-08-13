Reports: 2 killed in incident in Iraq

Justin Boggs
11:22 AM, Aug 13, 2017

Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces advance near Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Iraqi special forces charged into the Mosul battle Thursday with a pre-dawn advance on a nearby town held by the Islamic State group, a key part of a multi-pronged assault on eastern approaches to the besieged city. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Khalid Mohammed
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two American service members died in Iraq early Sunday in what authorities described as an incident not related to enemy combat, ABC News reported. 

Five other American service members were hurt from Sunday's incident. The Pentagon released no other details on Sunday's incident. 

"The entire counter-ISIS Coalition sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends and teammates," Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a statement. "I hope there is some small solace in knowing their loss has meaning for our country and all the nations of the Coalition as the fallen service members were fighting to defeat a truly evil enemy and to protect our homelands."

Nearly 5,000 troops currently remain in Iraq, as the US military continues to assist and train members of the Iraqi military. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top